UK Business Development

The access control and security management vendor Maxxess has appointed Russell Baker as Business Development & Account Manager for UK and Ireland.

Russell will be based out of the company’s European head office in Bracknell. The firm’s signature product is the eFusion access control and security management platform, as used in the corporate, higher education, hospitality and healthcare sectors. He will be support partners and end-users and as well developing new relationships with systems integrators,consultants and end-users across the UK and Europe.

A familiar face in the security industry, Russell has over two decades’ experience spanning video surveillance, access control, intruder, and systems integration. He started his career at Chubb and went on to sales management roles with security systems integrators and tech vendors including Vicon and Zenitel Group. A longstanding member of the Association of Security Consultants (ASC), Russell (wearing the ASC tie) has a track record in consulting roles as well as sales management.

Lee Copland, Managing Director Maxxess EMEA, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Russell on board. He is well positioned to leverage the increasing demand for cost-effective, integrated systems that drive operational efficiency by digitising processes and workflows. He will build on Maxxess’s existing installed base as well as helping many more organisations upgrade and digitise their infrastructures and bring new technologies on line.”

Russell Baker, pictured, said: “With Maxxess eFusion and eVisitor enabling more affordable integrated site security and safety solutions, I am looking forward to working closely with consultants and systems integrators to develop project opportunities. These solutions are now very much in demand as customers look towards better access and people management solutions to support more flexible workplace operations post-pandemic.”

Visit maxxess-efusion.com.