Technology partner

Hikvision reports a technology partnership with Transpeye to deliver a ‘video-first’ solution for risk management in retail. This combines Hikvision’s smart devices – including cameras, network video recorders (NVRs) and alarm products – with Transpeye’s retail loss prevention software, to provide a toolkit to help retailers manage risk, the companies say.

A typical retail store may have a number of security systems and devices, working in isolation, so it can be difficult to see the ‘risk landscape’ at once. Transpeye has developed a cloud-based risk management system that can identify malicious and compliance-based issues to reveal risk anywhere. This is done by merging all types of device data from a variety of Hikvision devices, such as pan and tilt (PTZ) and thermal cameras and alarms. These can be installed in multiple locations, and provide cross-device combinations with policy based alerts to suit the retailer. Retailers can now carry out analysis and reporting.

With the integration, customers can:

– be alerted to alarms set/unset outside of expected routines, using Intruder Alarm Integration;

– set the system to notify shelf selection of any high risk product, using Smart Shelf;

– monitor EPOS-based risks at point of sale, for internal and external fraud;

– add devices with Hikvision’s Hik-ProConnect; and

– remotely arm/disarm alarm devices by batch, via Hik-ProConnect.

Sawyer Tao, Partner Alliance and Solution Manager, Hikvision UK & Ireland, said: “We are thrilled to add Transpeye to our growing stable of technology partners. We strive to use innovation to drive security and sustainable growth, and combining our expertise with those of like-minded partners allows us to bring smart solutions to an even wider audience. In this case, we are able to give retailers a much better overview of their risks, so they can more easily act to reduce and manage them.”

And Karl Jordan, Director of Transpeye, said: “This partnership has revolutionised deployment for video. We have fully integrated with Hikvision to allow a simple and smooth transfer of video from Hik-Connect systems to Transpeye entirely over our cloud, which in combination with our software creates the ultimate risk management solution. This has also enabled Transpeye to expand into other markets including ARCs and monitoring environments in addition to our traditional retail environments.”