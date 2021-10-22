360 Vision Technology, the UK manufacturer of HD, radar and thermal PTZ imaging cameras, are exhibiting their PTZ cameras and detection technologies aboard HQS Wellington, at an Integrated CNI Technology Solutions Technology Open House on December 1.

A former WW2 Royal Navy escort ship, HQS Wellington is moored on the river Thames at Victoria Embankment, in central London. The free to attend event, from 9.30am to 4pm, is to showcase fully integrated, secure and future-proofed, end-to-end solutions for high security applications. Seminars will detail the latest technologies for High Security/CNI End Users, Consultants and System Designers, and those responsible for the safety and security of Secure Sites, Utilities, Power Suppliers, Prisons and Airports.

With Identiv, Openworks Engineering and Harper Chalice, 360 Vision will be showing new product developments, besides presenting on Drone Detection, Hatch Detection, Application of Radar Technology solutions, and ‘Vehicles as a weapon’ technologies. 360 Vision describes its Predator SkyView360 PTZ camera as an integrated optical and autonomous drone detection solution.

Sara Fisher, 360 Vision Technology’s Sales Director, pictured, says: “Following the recent success of 360 Vision’s technology learning webinars and live virtual presentations, we are delighted to once again be engaging face-to-face with customers at the Security Technology Open House event. Visitors to the event will see live displays of the latest CPNI security technologies available, including cameras, Access Control and PIDS Systems – and to maximise understanding of the latest technology solutions, there’ll be a series of technology seminars and Q&A sessions.”

To see the full seminar list and register visit https://www.360visiontechnology.com/security-technology-open-house/.