Business Insight 3 Ltd (Bi3) has renewed its membership with Secured by Design (SBD), the national crime prevention initiative. The firm has also added to its range of SBD accredited products, with the IEE Tailgate Detector TDflex achieving the Police Preferred Specification.

Bi3 have been partnered with IEE, a presence detection product company, since 2011. The TDflex is a tailgate detection solution to prevent unauthorised access at doors, mantraps, airlocks, e-gates, turnstiles and even access points without doors. Preventing tailgating and piggybacking, in other words misleading or outsmarting the system, is a problem access control products may not satisfy.

Hence the Tailgate Detector TDflex at a restricted area by adding a security layer. It is designed to identify the presence of any person passing through a secure area without first using the access control system for verification. The system will alert, or prevent access if a person tailgates, willingly or under duress. The system integrates into an access control system.

TDflex joins Bi3’s Video Analytics products which have achieved SBD’s Police Preferred Specification: Davantis Version 70 ‘Daview S Video Analytics’ Perimeter Protection – Sterile Zone Monitoring and Transmission; and Davantis Version 70 ‘Daview LR Video Analytics’ Perimeter Protection Long Range – Sterile Zone Monitoring and Transmission.

With the use of algorithms, the power to centrally analyse all types of video streams and alert on various preset rules, Davantis, as a video analytics product, helps to detect and reduce crime used with standard CCTV systems.

SBD Development Officer Hazel Goss said: “I had the privilege of renewing Business Insight 3 licence for another three years, being members since 2016 they have developed some amazing products and the new TDflex tailgate detection solution is no exception. I am overwhelmed by their hospitality and helpfulness and it is an absolute pleasure working alongside them.”

Glen Higson, Managing Director Bi3 said: “We are delighted to have renewed our SBD membership for a further three years having had much success and recognition from the scheme since 2016. We have thoroughly enjoyed working with Hazel and also a large number of northern based Designing Out Crime Officers with Bi3 providing bespoke electronic security product training. We felt after working with SBD the IEE Tailgate Detector TDflex was an obvious product addition to the scheme following successful panel approval.”