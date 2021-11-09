Suprema, Genetec integrate access

Suprema, the Korean access control and biometrics product manufacturer, reports the integration of its biometric access control products with Genetec Security Center, the security platform that connects security systems, sensors, and data in a single interface.

Genetec Synergis (the access control part of Security Center) can be paired with Suprema access control devices. That allows users to verify access credentials with fingerprints and facial recognition along with RFID cards and PIN numbers. Biometric data such as fingerprint and facial recognition records can be registered through either the Security Center software or Suprema’s BioStar 2 software, while all data is synchronised in real time and sent to a server. The integration is suitable for enterprise level use, allowing up to 1,000 devices to be connected at once, the firms add.

Suprema CEO Hanchul Kim said, “Through this partnership, customers of both companies can more easily build and operate biometric-based security management systems. We will strengthen our partnership to elevate our status as a global security leader.”

And Francois Brouillet, Product Line Manager, Access Control, Genetec, Inc said: “The integration of Security Center Synergis with Suprema’s biometric access control solutions simplifies the architecture thereby enhancing the end user experience. This brings increased value to our joint customers and partners and further strengthens our long-standing relationship with Suprema.”