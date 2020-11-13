STid and Bosch Building Technologies have joined forces in the access control market. This collaboration combines STid’s expertise in contactless identification solutions with Bosch’s access control products, to offer a touchless and convenient access solution based on mobile phones.

When STid Mobile ID is integrated with Bosch’s Access Management System (version 2.0 and higher) or the Building Integration System (version 4.7 and higher) and the Access Management Controller (AMC2), users can use their mobile phone as means of identification. They must install the STid mobile app on their smartphone to receive a unique ID number. Then, when presenting their mobile phone to the reader, the authorisation rights of the ID credential within the Access Management System or the Building Integration System will be checked by the AMC2 before access is granted.

Besides being touchless, the solution has the advantage of requiring only a mobile phone for identification (an indispensable item for many), the manufacturers say, rather than biometric features, which may be sensitive in certain applications or cultures.

This mobile access solution also offers:

▪ Pre-configured STid readers that can be bought via the STid distribution sales channels and that are compatible with the Bosch access control components in a plug and play way.

▪ The option to choose OSDP v2 SC channel protocol for security in data transmission from the reader to the AMC2.

▪ A free mobile credential as means of identification which is issued when installing the STid mobile app on the smartphone. This allows for a portal implementation of the mobile access solution.

Vincent Dupart, CEO at STid, pictured, said: “With Bosch, we share the same aim: to provide touchless, secure and convenient access control solutions to protect people. We are glad to work together to offer new solutions in the field of access control.”

And Gregor Schlechtriem, head of Business Unit Access Control and Intrusion Systems at Bosch Building Technologies, said: “We surround ourselves with trusted partners to offer our customers solutions that bring them complete satisfaction. With STid, it’s the first step of a strong partnership.”