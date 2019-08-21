Bradford-based Kings Secure Technologies have appointed Jamie Storey as new Business Development Manager for the South.

Based in Hertfordshire, Jamie began his career at Spectrum Access Control. With nationwide experience he has focused on nourishing new business and developing customer accounts. Jamie, pictured, says: ‘I feel very privileged to work for Kings Secure Technologies. After spending five years in the security industry, I am fully aware of their worthy reputation and I am looking forward to bringing my own work ethic and dynamic to the company. My goal is to strengthen Kings’ client portfolio as a security integrator especially utilising technology such as AI, thermal imaging and combined solutions.’

Tim Goodwill, Chief Commercial Officer said: ‘Kings prides itself on the strength of its people and I am delighted that we continue to attract the best in the industry. Jamie’s wealth of knowledge and broad experience will be of great benefit to our fresh thinking technology-focused business, leading with innovation and customer care.’

Visit www.kingsltd.co.uk.