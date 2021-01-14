The distributor Norbain reports a new partner, Secure Logiq. That brings into the Reading-based distribution company’s portfolio servers designed for HD surveillance.

All of Secure Logiq’s hardware comes with an in-house free health monitoring and alerting utility: Logiqal Healthcheck Pro. This provides a real differentiator when comparing similar spec IT hardware, the companies say.

And, if they design a system, Secure Logiq will guarantee performance and storage. They manufacture in the UK, in London, of increasing interest to many looking for surveillance solutions in the UK, Norbain adds.

Buzz Coates, IP Projects Manager at Norbain SD, said: “With their excellent range of products, backed up by first class pre-sales support and post-sales support, Secure Logiq is a sound choice for Norbain, allowing us to offer the most powerful servers and client PCs with our Video Management Solutions.”

And Robin Hughes, co-founder of Secure Logiq, said: “We are delighted to have been selected to complete Norbain’s enterprise surveillance portfolio. As with Norbain, our real expertise is in the projects arena where we can offer big savings in power consumption, rack space and indeed cost. The Secure Logiq differentiator is that first and foremost, we are video surveillance experts. We are extremely proud of our industry-orientated design and support departments which help customers win and retain projects and keep them coming back to us again and again. Teamed with Norbain’s extensive camera and VMS portfolio we are certain that we can offer customers the very best end-to-end solution for any enterprise CCTV application.”

Visit www.norbain.com.