Sensor partnership

Quanergy Systems, Inc, the Silicon Valley-based solid state LiDAR sensors and smart sensing product company, has announced a partnership with Oprema, the UK security distributor. Through the partnership, Oprema will provide full distribution support for Quanergy’s QORTEX for Security system across the UK and Ireland. Pictured left to right are Matt Epps, MD of Oprema; and Neil Huntingdon, Managing Director EMEIA of Quanergy.

Cardiff-based Oprema, as Quanergy’s first distributor in the UK and Ireland, will offer Quanergy’s LiDAR-based security system QORTEX for Security, that the developers describe as intelligent 3D perimeter fencing that combines LiDAR hardware and software to enable real-time 3D detection, tracking and classification of security breaches. The product was developed for use across various sectors for large-scale perimeter monitoring.

Tim Duggan, technical director at Oprema said: “We are delighted to have signed a distribution agreement with Quanergy and are extremely excited about the technological advancements in detection that the product range will bring. Quanergy’s unique mesh LiDAR system allows an unlimited number of devices to be linked together to create detection areas of any size. The technology uses lasers, which are far more accurate than traditional microwaves, and the analytical system reports size, speed and other object characteristics. The system is ideal for securing large open areas in sectors such as aviation, rail, managed motorways, construction, utilities/renewable energy, and data centres.”

QORTEX for Security combines Quanergy’s M8 LiDAR sensor, and QORTEX, Quanergy’s proprietary perception software. The M8 long range LiDAR sensor features Multi-LiDAR Fusion, that combines multiple LiDAR sensors into a single unified point cloud to identify objects. QORTEX perception software enables 3D detection, classification and tracking.

Dr Louay Eldada, CEO of Quanergy, said: “Utilising advanced sensing and perception technology, Quanergy’s LiDAR-based security systems have an ever-expanding range of potential applications. Our decision to partner with Oprema is a result of the company’s breadth of distribution as well as its commitment to providing the security industry with the most innovative and effective technology on the market. Quanergy’s work with international partners like Oprema allows us to ensure that LiDAR-based security systems are available to customers around the globe.”