Avigilon has now achieved the ‘Secure by Default’ certification across their product range. This means that all four security camera vendors available from the distributor Mayflex – Axis, Avigilon, Hikvision and Mobotix, besides the video management software (VMS) provider Milestone Systems are now ‘Secure by Default’ certified.

Secure by Default is a standard set out by the UK’s official Surveillance Camera Commissioner to ensure that the default configuration settings of a product have the most secure settings possible, thereby making it more likely that when the system is installed it will be left in a secure state. The aim; that a product has been designed from the start with security in mind and thereby providing confidence to the end user that introducing IP devices on to their network won’t add any undue vulnerabilities.

Tom Filce, Director of Sales – Security at Birmingham-based Mayflex said: “At Mayflex we only distribute best-of-breed brands, we aren’t badge collectors but specialists in each of our vendor partners and hence our five largest security partners are all ‘Secure by Default’. Our security portfolio is made up of the leading brands who we feel provide the best solution for our customers – every vendor that we sell, and support is carefully selected to make sure that they fit these criteria.

“Our sales and pre-sales teams undertake extensive and regular training on each vendor to ensure that they are able to assist our customers to choose the right solutions for each and every application. By focusing on fewer brands this allows us to concentrate our time and effort on supporting each of them to the highest standard.”

About Mayflex

