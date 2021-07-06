The Buckinghamshire-based fire and security systems installation firm Evolution, has made two new appointments to its Risk & Design team.

David Watson joins Evolution Risk & Design as Operational Risk Manager. After serving more than ten years in the British Army, David, pictured, has spent the last 15 years working in various roles and sectors in the domestic and international security industry, managing risks for sites in hostile environments, protecting high net worth individuals and commercial clients. David will be responsible for engaging with clients to provide integrated collaborative solutions to their Risk Profiles and utilising the end-to-end processes Evolution can offer in the market.

And after a wide ranging 23-year career in the Royal Air Force working as a Weapons Technician including roles in Bomb Disposal and Aircraft Operations, Kevin Stephenson joins as Operational Risk Adviser, and will be applying his expertise gained in managing risks in the dynamic airworthiness and air safety to the security industry to deliver risk appreciation and assurance to new and existing clients.

Brendan McGarrity, Director of Evolution Risk & Design, says of ex-service men and women and their skills: “The experiences and disciplines gained from serving in the forces can prove extremely valuable in the security industry. If you’ve worked on or fixed a highly complex radar or weapons system, then there’s a good chance that can be easily transferred to a commercial environment,” Brendan says. “I’m delighted to welcome David and Kevin to the team, and look forward to harnessing their expertise and capabilities.”

Evolution last year signed the UK’s Armed Forces Covenant (AFC) and joined the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (Bronze). Visit www.evolutionsecurity.com.