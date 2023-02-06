RISCO sign agreement with ADI

The security product manufacturer RISCO has signed a national distribution agreement with the distributor, ADI Global Distribution. Installers will now also be able to access RISCO solutions via ADI’s branches or online through ADI’s Digital Branch.

RISCO has a long-standing relationship with ADI, which has distributed its wired detection devices for over 30 years. In an expanded relationship UK installers can buy the full RISCO portfolio via the distributor.

While RISCO will continue to deliver first-line UK-based technical assistance to its direct-channel customers, ADI will offer services to its own clients. Face-to-face product training for all buyers will be provided by the manufacturer, on-site at its Manchester headquarters or via ADI’s nationwide training facilities.

The range of RISCO’s portfolio of wired, wireless and hybrid solutions available via ADI includes the new integrated alarm, access control and video verification solution LightSYS+ Access Control, launched in November.

Simon Allan, UK & Ireland country manager at ADI said: “ADI continues to focus on driving an industry-leading product selection to meet the needs of our customers and we are pleased to add RISCO’s security solutions to our extensive product portfolio. This distribution relationship provides our customers with a greater choice of leading products to build complete solutions.”

RISCO’s UK and Ireland managing director, Mark Taylor said: “Our new national distribution relationship with ADI means that our products are now more widely available and enables us to jointly grow new business opportunities. It also allows professional installers – including NSI- and SSAIB- accredited companies delivering high-end residential and large multi-site commercial projects – to choose the purchasing route that best enables the delivery of efficient and cost-effective projects.”

And RISCO’s global CEO Hemy Fintsy said: “We have recently developed a robust distribution relationship with ADI across multiple regions, generating new business through the expert distribution channels of their EMEA network. We are delighted to extend this relationship to the UK market, whilst providing installers with increased choice and access to RISCO’s product portfolio.”

Visit www.riscogroup.com/uk.