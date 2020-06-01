Font Size: A A A

01st June 2020

AMG Systems, the UK manufacturer of Ethernet transmission products for security and critical infrastructure use, has appointed Steve Dunning and Rob Kidd as Regional Sales Managers.

Steve’s new role will see him covering the north of England and Scotland. His security industry experience includes systems integration, manufacturing and latterly, sales roles at the distributors Pro-Vision and EET Europe.

Focused on the adoption and configuration of IP CCTV systems, Rob’s career has developed working for companies such as Axis, Anixter and Comnet. Based in London, Rob’s new role takes in the south of England, and Ireland.

“Working closely with installers, system integrators, end-users, specifiers and consultants, my focus will be to develop sales and increase the awareness of AMG Systems as a UK manufacturer of environmentally robust Ethernet, wireless and fibre optic transmission solutions,” says Steve.

Rob, pictured, says: “In short, I will be looking to establish AMG as the UK’s ‘go to’ manufacturer for industrial transmission equipment, helping to make advanced network configuration simpler for everyone.”

And Steve Clarke, AMG’s Managing Director says: “We’re welcoming Steve and Rob to our highly experienced team. AMG is building a solid platform to implement its expanding portfolio of high-performance transmission products and global expansion plans. The appointment of the two new regional sales managers will support our drive to deliver first-class customer support across all regions.”

Visit www.amgsystems.com.


