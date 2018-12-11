Anti-vehicle and electric barrier fencing – first used for the London 2012 Olympics – now comes with a pre-configured ‘ends’ to pulse-protected ‘zones’.

Three perimeter security companies have worked on the new rapid-deploy electric fence from the SecureGuard HVM temporary barrier fencing.

Electric and electronic fencing firm Harper Chalice Group Limited has developed RapidPulse, a pre-configured ‘start’ and ‘stop’ to each pulse-monitored ‘zone’, to allow rapid deployment of its PulseSecure system. Steel fencing manufacturer Zaun Limited has created pairs of posts for the anchor point fencing panels, with crossed bracing bars to bear the load of the electric cabling. The product can be supplied with any of Zaun’s fencing panels – including HiSec, HiSec Super 6 or ArmaWeave – all deployed without foundations on top of SecureGuard HVM barriers from Highway Care Security.

Trial installations have seen Harper Chalice, Highway Care Security and Zaun deploy 30m of HVM barriers and fencing with perimeter intrusion detection in one hour. Zaun sales and marketing director Chris Plimley claims that it’s set to revolutionise the market for temporary high security utilities, roadworks and construction compounds without the need for any civil or ground works. The firms first proved the concept at the London 2012 Games, at which they secured various sections of the Olympic Park perimeter with temporary HVM barriers and fencing combined with PulseSecure.

The RapidPulse now makes it possible to install perimeters temporarily, break them down, then redeploy them in a fraction of the time, for secure compounds as a project progresses for example.

Harper Chalice MD Chris Hackett says: “The overall system provides a psychological barrier as well as a physical deterrent. And it offers a fantastic solution for ongoing security when a breach in a permanent perimeter is required temporarily for repair, maintenance or upgrade, without reducing the overall protection of the site.”

The system is fully compliant with BS 1722 Part 14 and Part 17 and can be supplied galvanised or polyester powder-coated with all components made in the UK. Each post and panel can also be supplied up to 3.5 metres total in height, while pedestrian and vehicle gates can also be incorporated, as can CCTV columns, turnstiles and access portals.

The system is the firms say for using around temporary utilities and construction sites, to protect road works or at major events that might be at risk of protests, riots or terrorist activity. SecureGuard with RapidPulse provides protection against vehicle attack, pedestrian intrusion and rock fall and debris dispersion. The barrier is for rent or to buy.

SecureGuard was developed for the G8 Summit in Northern Ireland in 2013; and has since been deployed at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games in 2014, the NATO Conference in south Wales and the Nuclear Security Summit in The Hague. It forms part of the National Barrier Asset and has been used to secure the main UK political parties’ party conferences over recent years.

SecureGuard is a mobile range of products from Highway Care all tested to PAS68:2010 to withstand multiple attacks by a 7.5 tonne truck at speeds of 20, 30 and 50mph without them breaching a security perimeter.

Mat White, Highway Care Security sales director, says: “The increased threat of terrorism and high value crime is driving the need to provide high security sites and critical infrastructure with safe and effective physical protection. This provides the ultimate in rapid rollout solutions.”