The distributor Norbain has published their latest product catalogue, for 2021/22.

Featuring all the most recent technologies from industry brands, the 318-page document has products from suppliers besides highlights from Norbain’s YouTube channel, Norbain TV, which hosts videos about the latest security technologies and showcases features of particular products. Scan the QR codes to watch.

For Mark Field, it’s his first catalogue as Managing Director of Norbain SD, having taken the post in February. He says: “We’re passionate about sourcing the best solutions for our customers, and this year we’re delighted to welcome IDIS, Ligowave from DigitalAir Wireless Networks and Secure Logiq onboard as new suppliers. The catalogue is something of an industry bible and, along with our website, allows customers to research and buy products in the way that best suits their needs.”

In a foreword to the document he writes: “It’s an interesting time for the industry and we’re all still experiencing the effects of the pandemic in a variety of ways. Throughout, we’ve worked hard to support our colleagues, suppliers and customers and help everyone explore the opportunities that have risen along the way.”

The company offers next day and timed deliveries on all orders received before 6pm; sales staff available 8.30am to 6pm; and demonstration rooms with the latest IP and analogue products, whether for product shoot-outs, customer demos or just for you to keep up to date.

Its catalogue lays out every element of the security market: across video surveillance including monitors, intruder detection, door entry and access control, cables and batteries, and accessories, such as housings and brackets and maglocks; for customers to find the products and systems they’re looking for. That could be panic strip switches for rooms, for staff to signal for help or assistance; data cabinets; or crimp connectors.

It also includes suggested system configurations and information on integration across products. To view the catalogue, visit https://norbain.com/resources or contact the firm via email: info@norbain.com, or phone: 0118 912 5000.

Email the company if you’d like to request a priced, paper copy.