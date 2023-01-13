The video surveillance products manufacturer Hanwha Techwin Europe now supports AMG Systems’ Power over Ethernet (PoE) injectors. PoE injectors can cut the need for AC/DC power supplies and outlets, with power and data delivered over a standard Ethernet cable. There are also fewer points of failure, something critical for CCTV installations, the firms point out.

In a joint initiative, AMG Systems is now developing products specifically for Hanwha Techwin to meet the requirements of several large customers across Europe. The PoE injectors are industrial grade and can withstand extreme temperatures from minus 40 degrees C to 75 degrees C.

The PoE injectors support 100Mb and 1Gb Ethernet speeds, and provide 15W, 30W or 60/90W of PoE from one or two ports. This gives flexibility for combinations and provides redundancy to avoid downtime, the firms say. The units do not require user configuration.

The PoE injectors, designed and made in the UK, are suitable the companies add for a range of commercial and industrial types and, due to their compact size, they are suitable for confined spaces such as camera poles and roadside cabinets.

Uri Guterman, Head of Product & Marketing for Hanwha Techwin Europe said: “We are delighted to offer our customers these PoE injectors that will enable them to maintain performance while reducing energy and data needs. The PoE injectors are robust and ready to use in harsh environments, including the rail industry, which is a key market for us.”

Visit https://www.hanwha-security.eu/?s=PoE+injectors.