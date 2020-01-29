barox Smart products offer video management software (VMS) control by keeping surveillance cameras operational – without the need to send an engineer out to site, says barox, the manufacturer of switches made for video networks. That’s thanks to the company’s ‘PoE Auto Checking’.

Enhancing VMS from such developers as Milestone Systems and Siemens with on-site action but without sending personnel to site, barox says its products combine Information Technologies (IT) and Operational Technologies (OT). OT or ‘Operational Technology’ is defined as ‘hardware and software that detects or causes a change through the direct monitoring and/or control of physical devices, processes and events in the enterprise’.

Other functions such as ‘PoE Power Delay’ make sure that in the event of a power shortage, the switch will not be overloaded by peak load when all cameras ask for power at the same time. PoE Power Delay management acts to delay power to the device, and re-powering to see that every camera on the network boots-up easily and effectively.

With barox Smart technology, on camera outage, instead of the well-known issue of having a dark screen displayed, information is automatically fed from the switch, with diagnostic information such as ‘Short cut on cable’ or ‘Port shut down due to PD over current’. This network information helps to alert and define if there is a technical issue or whether the system is under cyber-attack, and someone is taking out network cameras. Physical infrastructure changes, such as broken cable or added new devices can be automatically detected and transmitted for display to the VMS.

Visit www.barox.ch/en or contact Clear Vision Technologies on 01580 212999, email [email protected], or visit www.cv-tech.tech.