The video management software company Milestone Systems has accredited Hanwha Techwin as a Platinum Technology Partner.

The Milestone Technology Partner Program, which formalises a high level of cooperation between Milestone and manufacturers such as Hanwha Techwin, comes with benefits and well-defined requirements. The main objective of the Program which has three levels, with ‘Platinum’ being the highest, is to ensure that mutual end-user clients are able to achieve maximum value from their video surveillance systems.

Uri Guterman, Head of Product and Marketing for Hanwha Techwin Europe, pictured, said: “The Platinum Partner accreditation reflects our ability to cooperate with Video Management Software (VMS) developers, such as Milestone, to assist system integrators in providing end-users with easy to implement and easy to operate integrated video surveillance solutions. The ability of Milestone’s VMS to support existing, as well as future generations of Wisenet cameras, means they can be controlled and monitored alongside devices and systems produced by other third party manufacturers, as well as integrated with specialist analytics applications.”