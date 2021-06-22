Johnson Controls, the developer of the OpenBlue digital connected platforms, and building management product company, is introducing what it describes as the reimagined web-based client for the Tyco Software House C-CURE 9000 security and event management system. With added functionality for alarm monitoring for the already streamlined search and filtering, users are able to perform personnel administration and alarm monitoring for their C-CURE 9000 system from anywhere, using any PC with a web browser or tablet.

Featuring an adaptive interface, the new web client has redesigned how C-CURE 9000 users are able to view and process events to include dynamic visual alarm monitoring. With the new Event Viewer, operators can prioritise the most urgent alarms and recognise patterns and anomalies with analytical event bubble images that are reflected in importance by colour and size. Manual actions and intrusion zones have been designed to handle core alarm management functions for critical infrastructure projects.

The new web client is also optimised for control room operations, the developers add, where dark mode is often preferred, with consideration given to colour brightness to reduce light reflection for best operator viewing. An operator can now transition between light and dark modes with the click of a button to fit their preferences.

System administrators can customise the web-based interface to fit a variety of users with Web Views, further streamlining productivity and balancing a user’s responsibility and workload. The screen appearance for each web view can be customised to show tabs, columns, and fields based on the role within the organisation. An operator preview mode, allows admins to see defined roles and responsibilities as it appears to the user, without toggling back and forth between the admin and user log-ins.

Visit www.swhouse.com.