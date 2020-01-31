In the United States, Delta Community Credit Union has deployed PACOM’s GMS security platform to its 29 branches. The value-added reseller (VAR) for this project is Southern Bank Equipment & ATMs of Duluth, Georgia.

The $6 billion Delta Community is Georgia’s largest credit union with more than 400,000 members, 26 metro Atlanta branches and three out-of-state branches. About five years ago, its access management system was moved in-house. Now, Southern Bank Equipment & ATMs handles hardware needs; system alarm monitoring is performed by a third party; and PACOM provides the GMS security platform to Delta Community branches around the US.

GMS is described by PACOM Systems as a multi-site security management platform, providing integration between access control, intrusion, video, intercom, and virtually any building management or security solution. It is designed to manage thousands of locations at once through a single interface, while providing availability and redundancy.

PACOM staff oversaw the transition of Delta Community branches from the old system, and provided training for Delta employees to administer the new GMS system. Pictured, the Midtown branch.

Kim Hodgkin, Corporate Security Manager for Delta Community said: “It was important for us to be able to make changes on the fly and change access privileges quickly. With PACOM, our team can complete system updates in-house and manage the system from our corporate headquarters, so we are covered 24/7/365.”

Alarms are a big part of Hodgkin’s management of the system. He estimates receiving 12 to 36 alarms per week, and he reviews each incident to determine the cause and resolve the problem.

He added: “Sometimes we have false motion detection alarms. The PACOM system sends an immediate alert which enables us to easily access video surveillance so we can understand the problem and resolve it quickly.”

Hodgkin says Delta Community, which has more than 1,100 employees and vendors under access management, requires a multi-capability system, as well as vendor support from PACOM.

He added: “The platform is set up for ease of use and less IT involvement. We appreciate being able to control functionality when needed, and look forward to continuing to optimise system management and results.”

