Patriot One Technologies Inc, the Canadian developer of the PATSCAN Multi-Sensor Covert Threat Detection Platform, reports an integration partnership with the multi-national manufacturer Johnson Controls. The signed agreement follows PATSCAN Platform demonstrations at the ISC West Conference and Cisco Live in North America. The integrated solution, and development, will become part of overall security system deployment projects with Johnson Controls’ key clients, including sports franchises and a global transport client.

Martin Cronin, Patriot One CEO, said: “Partnering with Johnson Controls on this security network and access control integration project is truly an honour for our team. We’re pleased that the many demonstrations and pilots of our PATSCAN Multi-Sensor Covert Threat Detection Platform in recent months have captured the interest not only of this Tier 1 global security integrator, but several of their high-profile clients, including professional sports franchises and fortune 100 clients.”

The PATSCAN includes four threat detection sensors / software components, including the CMR covert weapon detection sensor, the VRS video threat recognition software, the STS multi-chemical threat detection sensor and the new TMS covert weapon detection sensor. Patriot One’s management and technical teams are also in evaluation of other threat detection components, which can be added to the PATSCAN Platform and may be included in some of the integration work with Johnson Controls and their clients.

Over the past two years, Patriot One adds, it has demonstrated integrations with other security technologies, including Smarter Security, ReconaSense and March Networks.

Kit Bishop, of Johnson Controls said: “Patriot One’s PATSCAN Multi-Sensor Covert Threat Detection Platform, and its sensor components, meets many of the requirements for preventative security measures and non-visual requests for our key clients. “Deploying Patriot One’s platform with our security solutions and technologies will effectively enable us to deliver a layer of protection to increase the safety and peace of mind of our clients and the customers who visit their campuses and sports venues.”

After these initial integration projects, Patriot One and Johnson Controls will begin rollout with key clients, the firms add.