The Panomera multifocal sensor product from Dallmeier is now integrated in the Genetec Security Center management software, for observing and monitoring large areas such as ports and airports. Panomera is integrated into the Security Center platform of version 5.7 SR4 or higher, and requires a regular Genetec camera license.

Panomera stitches the images of up to seven detail sensors and one overview sensor into an overall picture in a single camera. In contrast the German manufacturer Dallmeier says to traditional combining of megapixel and pan and tilt cameras or multi-sensors, all areas of the entire scene are monitored in high resolution. Operators are able to zoom into multiple areas at the same time while the high-resolution display of the overall action continues to be maintained.

This eliminates switching between camera perspectives, which can take time and be complicated, and eliminates searches on building and area maps while reducing the number of cameras and screens to be monitored by operators. All views are recorded in high definition, which allows operators to perform any number of zooms at a high resolution – in all detail areas of the overall action – at a later time in the back-up. This is of use the product firms says for a forensic evaluation not possible with PTZ and single sensors.

Thomas Dallmeier, Member of the Board at Dallmeier said: “We are very happy about the cooperation between Dallmeier and Genetec. It offers customers an ideal combination of a convenient management platform and resource-saving, high-performance video security systems. The ability to precisely define the resolution density across the entire scene already takes place during the planning stage and ensures precise adherence to the previously defined security objectives. The high operation efficiency and significantly lower number of cameras required by the Panomera solution compared to traditional approaches significantly reduces the total cost of ownership and costs for the deployment of the system.”

Visit: www.panomera.com.