The biometric product company BioSec Group Ltd and SEAWING ASSA ABLOY have a technological partnership. The companies intend to provide joint and integrated products for access control. SEAWING’s latest RFID access control system will be combined with palm vein recognition system from BioSec.

BioSec’s BS LifePass biometric authentication product has been integrated with ASSA ABLOY’s SEAWING SIS RFID access control system as an external verifier, so palm vein recognition will be available in the SEAWING system. In contrast to other biometric technologies, the developers say, palm vein recognition measures inner characteristics, the vein structure within the hand, thus the palm vein template cannot be copied, stolen or reproduced. The SEAWING access control system is already in use in many fields the firm says, and the combination of their RFID system with BioSec’s palm vein recognition based solution opens even more doors, the firms add.

BioSec Group CEO, Péter Györgydeák said: “Even most people think about RFID systems and palm vein recognition (biometrics) as competitors, we recognised that complementing each other is better than competing. This way we can join forces and combine the advantages of our technologies, bringing the best of RFID and palm vein recognition in one solution to the customers.”

Both BioSec and SEAWING are Hungarian. SEAWING was founded in 1989 and since 2016 is part of ASSA ABLOY Group.

Visit www.biosecgroup.com.