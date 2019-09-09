AMG, the ISO 9001:2015 approved manufacturer of fibre, analogue, IP/Ethernet, wireless and hybrid communication transmission products, has released a new 3F outdoor wireless radio transmitter (back view pictured).

AMG was among exhibitors at the Security TWENTY events ST19 Belfast and ST19 Dublin earlier this month.

Described by the UK company as compact and lightweight, the new AMG AMG8870F-06 Skywave 3F Outdoor Wireless Radio has been designed to deliver performance and stability in the 5GHz 802.11ac class.

As a solution for capacity demanding point-to-point, or point-to-multipoint network applications, the product’s Skywave 3F wireless radio’s operating system is optimised for wireless communication. Supporting up to 450Mbps compressed video throughput (depending on the configurable channel size used), it has a hardware platform incorporating a QCA 9563 CPU (750 MHz), QCA 9882 radio, 64Mbs of RAM and 16Mb flash memory.

Sara Fisher, Sales and Marketing Director at AMG says: “The new AMG AMG8870F-06 Skywave 3F Outdoor Wireless Radio complements the existing AMG range of technologies to provide a broad portfolio of high-performance transmission solutions suitable for any application. With the options of integrated high-gain 16 and 90 Degree, dual polarization MIMO 2×2 technology, directional antennae (up to 6km range), and models accepting a choice of external antennae for greater range, the new wireless range is the ideal choice to support any size of system project.”

Visit www.amgsytems.com.