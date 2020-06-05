The control panel manufacturer Orisec are signalling product company CSL’s latest partner for SIMs.

A Managed Roaming SIM will now be supplied with all Orisec Panels than include their GSM module, providing secure connectivity and the ability to roam to 2G/3G/4G on all major networks.

With a CSL SIM included in every box from the distributor, there is no need to order one separately. The installer activates the SIM by logging into the CSL M2M portal and selecting the Orisec specific bundle. Once connected, the installation will be covered by the secure Gemini Global Platform for security. CSL’s roaming technology ensures the best connection possible, wherever you are installing.

CSL’s Sales Director, Rob Evans, said: “CSL SIMs provide a unique level of secure connectivity and we are delighted to now provide these in partnership with Orisec. It is part of our ongoing commitment to provide our customers with the latest solutions to support their businesses.”

And Orisec’s CEO, Jon Green, said: “Orisec aim to provide professional installers with the most reliable and Installer-friendly security equipment available and are therefore delighted to announce this addition to our already successful partnership with CSL.”

Visit https://www.csl-group.com/.