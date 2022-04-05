Oprema partners

The multi-brand security distributor Oprema has announced three strategic partnerships, with vendors – Suprema, Hanwha Techwin Europe, and Texecom.

Suprema, is a global provider of access control, time and attendance, and biometrics solutions. Their portfolio includes fingerprint live scanners, mobile authentication solutions, and embedded fingerprint modules.

Gareth Williams, Managing Director of Oprema, pictured, said: “We’re delighted to announce our new relationship with Suprema, strengthening our alignment with market-leading technology and innovation. Oprema’s broad and loyal customer base will benefit from the exceptional biometric, mobile credential, and reader technology that Suprema has to offer.”

Hanwha Techwin Europe offer video surveillance products. Following Hanwha Techwin’s long-standing relationship with EET (Oprema’s parent company), Oprema are now elevating their partnership by becoming a premium distributor.

Charlie Chae, Sales Director at Hanwha Techwin Europe said: “We are delighted that Oprema has become a valued and committed distributor of Hanwha Techwin’s range of products and solutions. With exciting new product launches planned for 2022 that will further expand Hanwha Techwin’s offering of AI-enabled video technology, we are very much looking forward to helping Oprema capitalise on new business opportunities.”

And Texecom offers digital and cloud-based solutions, such as the Texecom Connect App. In adding value and providing interoperability with wider security and building management systems, the company is offering increasingly connected, intelligent and dynamic solutions, the distribution company says.

On the Texecom partnership, Gareth Williams said: “We are always trying to find new technology for our customers. Texecom is the leading intruder brand in the UK, with exciting development plans within their software and the Texecom Connect App, this closer partnership will allow us to stay ahead of the game and grow our market share together.”

Gareth added: “It’s important we offer our customers the best products and software across each of our disciplines. These suppliers, as market-leaders, really are at the top of their game. It’s a huge compliment to the whole team at Oprema that these brands have chosen us as a route to market.”