The distributor Oprema announces a new partnership with the Silicon Valley company Camect.

Camect’s AI understands the objects that cameras see and raises alerts for only the interesting events, cutting those false alarms caused commonly by animals such as squirrels and birds. The product can learn from your feedback to give you what you want; such as notification of vehicles, or deliveries. It doesn’t eat up bandwidth, it records continuously, and works even when the internet is down, the firms say. As a system to monitor home or business assets, it takes only minutes to configure and comes with alert notifications delivered in real-time. Viewing works in Chrome, Safari and app. The product offers remote access and can integrate cameras of many brands.

Dave Small, EMEA Sales Manager at Camect said: “Working with Oprema is a great opportunity. Oprema’s first-class service and expert knowledge complement Camect’s values. We look forward to showcasing our best-in-class product range to their customers.”

Gareth Williams, Sales Director at Cardiff-based Oprema added: “We are excited to have Camect on board with us at Oprema, bringing the latest technology in the industry to our customers. The product portfolio at Camect provides a unique end user experience. We’re excited for what the future holds, Camect, welcome to the team!”

About the firm

Oprema are multi-brand, UK-wide distributors of CCTV, IP and HD CCTV, Fire Alarms, Access Control, Intruder Alarm and Data Products to the security trade, with next day delivery. To contact Oprema, call +44 (0)29 2064 1509 or email [email protected]