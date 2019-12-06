ONVIF gathering

ONVIF, the US-based standards initiative for IP-based physical security products, held its annual membership meeting in November. ONVIF members heard an overview of activities of 2019 and plans for the year ahead. Attendees heard presentations on new profile development.

ONVIF Chairman Per Björkdahl, pictured, spoke of the market’s continued support for the profile concept, with the number of conformant products surpassing 13,000. With six profiles to choose from and more in development, ONVIF profiles have been included in various bid and specification processes in projects, making it the de-facto interface in the industry, Björkdahl said. He also noted the continued involvement of ONVIF in the International Electrotechnical Commission’s work on international standardisation, in addition to new proposals for cloud connectivity and inter-operability between multiple systems.

ONVIF recognised the contributions of multiple individuals from various committees. Steve Wolf, who served on several ONVIF committees on behalf of Pelco, received the ONVIF Service Award, which acknowledges those who have provided a long-term commitment to the organization. While serving on the Technical Committee, Wolf led the Security Working Group, and was also an active participant in the Video Enhancement Working Group.

Andreas Schneider of Sony received the ONVIF Distinguished Service Award, for individuals who have made significant contributions to ONVIF over many years in multiple functions. Schneider’s long-term service to the Technical Services Committee has positioned him as a facilitator of ONVIF, with contributions to multiple ONVIF profiles.

Björkdahl said: “The overarching goal of ONVIF is to provide to the market a single interface through which every system can operate. Our honorees have shown significant and long-term commitment to our organization, in turn making this goal a reality one profile at a time. We thank both of our recipients for their innovation, hard work and service.”

Technical Committee Chairman, Hans Busch of Bosch, spoke about the specification development roadmap, which highlights plans for profile development, as well as the continued alignment to the standardisation activities within the IEC TC 79 working groups for video surveillance and physical access control standards. Specifically, Busch covered what specifications are being examined for future profiles, and how they complement existing ONVIF profiles.

As chair of the Technical Services Committee, Sony’s Schneider gave an overview of the committee’s work on new and existing profiles, client and device test tools, updates to the conformance process and tools, and the Developers’ Plugfest. Shi-lin Chan of Axis Communications, who serves as chair of the ONVIF Communication Committee, provided a recap of ONVIF communication efforts in 2019, and discussed ONVIF’s plans for the launch of a Mandarin website later this year.

About ONVIF

Founded in 2008, it’s an industry forum for interoperability for IP-based physical security products. Members are camera, video management system and access control companies. ONVIF offers Profile S for streaming video; Profile G for recording and storage; Profile C for physical access control; Profile Q for improved out-of-the-box functionality, Profile A for broader access control configuration and Profile T for advanced streaming. Visit www.onvif.org.