ONVIF, the US-based standards body for IP-based physical security products, is exhibiting at IFSEC International 2019 from June 18 to 20, at ExCel London, alongside more than 40 ONVIF member companies.

ONVIF will host the ONVIF lounge at booth IF2524, which provides charging stations for attendee use over the three days. Representatives from ONVIF and various member companies will be present at the booth to answer questions about ONVIF, and to provide insight on how they use the standard for their businesses. Participating companies include Hikvision, Costain, Synectics and TDSi.

Per Björkdahl, pictured, chair of the ONVIF steering committee said: “We are happy to be exhibiting at IFSEC again this year, giving those who are unfamiliar with ONVIF the opportunity to learn more. Regardless of industry, ONVIF provides valuable tools that can make things easier all around. We hope that by having member companies present at the booth this year, attendees gain an inside look on what it means to be an ONVIF member.”

About ONVIF

Founded in 2008, ONVIF is a forum for interoperability for IP-based physical security products; members are camera, video management system and access control companies that have more than 12,000 profile conformant products. ONVIF offers Profile S for basic streaming video; Profile G for edge storage and retrieval; Profile C for door control and event management; Profile Q for quick installation, Profile A for access control configuration and Profile T for advanced video streaming. Visit www.onvif.org.