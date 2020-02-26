Nimans adds Vanderbilt

The distributor Nimans has added the security product manufacturer Vanderbilt to its portfolio.

Vanderbilt Industries offers access control and intruder products – from door entry and digital keypads to products giving controlled lockdown in an emergency and automated protection of lone workers. Vanderbilt has developed an integrated cloud-based access control and video management system, available to installers ‘as-a-service’ for recurring revenue.

Available from Nimans are the ACT365, ACT Enterprise and Si-Pass integrated access control solutions – alongside the SPC intrusion detection system that uses cloud services, end-user apps, and a dedicated software suite.

The Aperio wireless access control portfolio and the ACT5 and ACT10 digital keypads are also part of a range supplied by Nimans.

Camilla Kirkham, Director of Sales for Security and AV at Nimans says: “Vanderbilt delivers a broad security product portfolio and outstanding customer support based on core values of agility, adaptability and dependability.

“Access control should not be difficult or time-consuming to install and use, and this is the ethos especially behind the company’s ACT system which is simple to install and maintain, regardless of access control experience. Fast to install and straightforward to set-up and quote, ACT removes the complexity from access control and allows installers to get more done, more easily, and in less time. We are delighted to offer our customers market-leading products from Vanderbilt that puts them at the cutting edge of access control and intruder opportunities.”

