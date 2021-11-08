New Warwick sites for Optilan

Optilan, the communications and security systems integrator, has two new sites, in Warwickshire. The company has leased a new manufacturing and storage facility and a separate UK based office headquarters (HQ), at Tachbrook Park, outside Warwick. Optilan, recently acquired by DarkPulse Inc, a US security and technology company, points also to its recently rolled out Enterprise Resource Planning system (ERP).

The new manufacturing and storage facility has been fitted out with all necessary equipment to support the delivery of security and telecommunication integrated systems. At the UK HQ, the interior office layout has been configured to enhance the working environment for the employees and encourage collaboration between departments. The refurbishment of the building wholly merits its award earlier this year from the British Council for Offices (BCO) under the category of ‘Refurbished and Recycled Workplace’.

Bill Bayliss, Chief Executive Officer of Optilan, said: “Optilan’s new UK HQ and manufacturing facility are an important investment that opens a new chapter in Optilan’s history. This next step is part of the transformation of our group to provide a UK head office that reflects its values and strategy. A space where the future is brought about as a result of increased collaboration.

“Our colleagues here at Optilan are the pillar of our success. For this reason, we have set our sights on providing a work environment with enhanced facilities that keep pace with our aspirations to embrace innovation and progressive thinking with everything we do. The fit-out is due to commence shortly before welcoming our employees to the new office.”

Optilan’s new addresses are:

Manufacturing and Storage facility:

Unit 8, Titan Business Centre, Tachbrook Park, Warwick, Warwickshire CV34 6RR, UK

UK Headquarters:

Ground Floor, Kantar (pictured), Olympus Avenue, Tachbrook Park, Warwickshire, CV34 6RJ.

The company recently entered wireless networking product company Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh Partner Program. Kinetic Mesh provides voice, video, and data management.