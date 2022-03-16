Multiple video views

Hanwha Techwin has launched Wisenet Viewer 1.0. It’s a new NVR/DVR viewer for managing video sources through one interface. Wisenet Viewer 1.0 works with all Wisenet recorders. It removes the need for a dedicated server to manage all video sources, leading to cost reductions without new licences or having to replace recorders.

Through the viewer, an operator can view multiple applications on multiple monitors including web pages and images, monitor live video, search and play recorded video, and set event rules like alarms, video and audio analytics, face detection, tampering, and object detection. The software supports Windows and macOS operating systems. Operators can adapt the viewer with custom layouts that can include multiple tabs and windows. Video files can be organised and resized with a few clicks. User permissions can also be set and removed through the software.

Uri Guterman, Head of Product & Marketing for Hanwha Techwin Europe said: “Our aim is to continuously raise the bar for video surveillance and help our customers innovate with video technology. The Wisenet Viewer 1.0 will support these goals, making it easier for organisations to manage different video streams, triggered events, and, overall, gain greater intelligence of events happening on the ground.”

Wisenet Viewer 1.0 comes as free when buying a Wisenet recorder.

Full product information can be found at https://bit.ly/3q9BTln.