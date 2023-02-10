New from Bosch is the PRM-4P600 multi-channel power amplifier as a sound system for commercial sites. The PRM-4P600 significantly expands the application range for music and announcements. Intelligent amplifier technologies enable flexible installation and achieve low cost of ownership via reduced energy consumption, the product manufacturer says.

With a total amplifier power density of 600 watts and full flexibility over its four channels, the PRM-4P600 is for small to mid-sized commercial installations, such as retail, bars, restaurants and schools.

The PRM-4P600 features an industrial design housed in an enclosure that takes only 1RU of rack space and requires minimal ventilation space, the makers say. Designed as a convection-cooled power amplifier, the device operates silently. All the amplifier’s channels can be driven in 4 ohms, 8 ohms, 70 V or 100 V without compromising the available output power, allowing for a range of installation options. The new powerTANK also adds flexibility, working like a power reservoir for the amplifier. With access to the total power of 600 watts, the PRM-4P600 can deliver asymmetric power to each of its four amplifier channels as needed (up to 300 watts per single channel). All available energy is efficiently used, the manufacturer adds, which allows for flexibility – especially when driving multiple audio zones with different power requirements. Whenever needed, powerTANK engages automatically and does not require any special configuration.

Thanks to applied amplifier technologies like ecoRail and APD (Auto Power Down), the overall power consumption can be significantly reduced, the firm says. This can contribute to reducing carbon footprint and overall building energy costs.

Protection circuitry with sophisticated limiters protects the amplifier and the connected loudspeakers from damage. Thanks to dualCOOL, a multi-stage fan will be activated under extreme thermal conditions to maintain operation – even at temperatures of up to 45 degrees C. In addition, Power Factor Correction (PFC) for the power supply can withstand large voltage swings, maximising uninterrupted sound system amplification.