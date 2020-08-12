The Gemini new CCTV monitoring platform release from Bold Communications includes new integrations and features for the monitoring control room user, and in response to the latest technology. These include the addition of three new CCTV system interfaces and a number of feature enhancements. March Networks, which operates in government, retail, education and banking sectors, among others, joins Mirasys VMS and Hanwha Techwin, formerly Samsung, along with many CCTV integrations.

The Gemini software can be deployed in the cloud or on local servers according to a user’s requirements. New features include:

– direct camera import to save having to add cameras manually and re-key descriptions, camera views and alarm zones integration;

– Hikvision DeepinMind object identifier, site polling, batch contacts editing, SMS dynamic messaging and broadcasts;

– and intelligent alarm signal processing to reduce duplicate and false alarms.

For a full list of new Bold CCTV monitoring features and supported systems visit www.boldcommunications.co.uk.