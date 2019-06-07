The eFusion software from Maxxess is being used for security and safety, front-of-house and back-of-house operations, at a number of hotels in Dubai. The product developer says eFusion improves situational awareness for management. The Taj Exotica Resort & Spa on Palm Jumeirah, which is due to open later this year, comprises 17 floors with 200-plus rooms and suites, besides recreational and dining facilities. The Taj Jumeirah Lake Towers, another development by the Indian Hotels Company due to open this year, will also have Maxxess technology.

eFusion provides an umbrella management system, that removes the need for operators to continually switch between systems. The systems and IT integrator for the new-build project, PACC Information and Communication Technology LLC, says eFusion was specified because it met requirements and would be easy to adapt going forward.

At PACC Shantanu Mukherjee said: “Guest satisfaction is the hotel’s top priority and the eFusion system will let them focus their efforts on delivering it. Visitors to these new hotels will really notice the difference.”

At the Taj Exotica, eFusion will integrate the front of house system from ASSA ABLOY; the Honeywell Simplex fire system controls; the Honeywell Building Management System connected via a Bacnet gateway; and a mix of 403 Hanwa Wisenet IP internal and external cameras, installed by ISS CCTV and operated through SecureOS video management software (VMS).

The ASSA ABLOY VingCard access control system, securing almost 300 doors, will be managed from the eFusion platform alongside other services due to be added, including the OTIS elevator controls.

eFusion will allow the hotel’s management to define events of interest – such a particular door being unlocked, or alarms being set or unset – and provide transactional information. The product also enables centralised management of room safes, mini-bars and cupboards, and the control of alarm transactions. Cameras linked to door access will allow video pop-up to be triggered by pre-defined events, and operators will have PTZ control, playback and video.

Using eFusion off-the-shelf integration modules, ID badging and building management systems are also integrated, allowing operation and control of heating, ventilation and air conditioning.

A further 300 rooms are expected to be added to the Taj Exotica Resort & Spa system in a phase-two development scheduled for 2021.

“The eFusion platform was chosen for these major projects because it offers the advantages of a modular, building block approach and gives IHCL maximum freedom to integrate, customise and adapt to future needs,” says Lee Copland, pictured, Managing Director EMEA, Maxxess Systems.

Maxxess eFusion is also being used at six upcoming Dubai developments, including hotel, leisure and retail destinations, with several other projects under way in the wider region as well as in London. Maxxess are exhibiting at IFSEC 2019, stand IF2120. Visit www.maxxess-systems.com.