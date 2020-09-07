As lock-down across England has continued to lessen, but for local re-introductions, so the use of mandatory face coverings has increased. In response, the British-based developer, designer, and provider of security solutions, Videcon has launched their new mask detection system COVERED.

Businesses have been adapting to the new regulations, but many are still struggling to ensure they are being followed and keeping customers and staff safe, the security product distributor says.

COVERED is part of Videcon’s ‘Detect & Protect’ range. Its mask detection uses Videcon’s deep learning, artificially intelligent software. The system has been re-purposed to help to identify a person within a designated area and if they are wearing a mask over their mouth and nose.

The system comes with a customisable digital display and allows for a range of notification options to suit a user, from subtle audio warnings to staff, through to controlling access to the premises. As the distributor says, the variety of user options provides businesses with a solution that can prevent conflicts between customers and staff, while still increasing shoppers’ confidence that appropriate safety measures are in place.

Matt Rushall, Videcon’s Managing Director said: “Businesses across England have been left with the responsibility to uphold these new regulations set out for the public to wear mandatory face coverings in certain places. It’s important that these establishments have the necessary tools needed to handle these new rules. COVERED is a cost-effective solution that’s customisable to suit the end user and whilst most importantly keeping their customers and staff safe.”

COVERED is available from a range of suppliers – for more details visit www.videcon.co.uk.

About the firm

Videcon offers CCTV (including the Concept Pro brand), fire, intruder, door entry, access control and security associated products. The company operates from its head office in West Yorkshire, which houses a demonstration and technical training facility and hosts daily online demonstrations showcasing their products. The company manages other branches in the UK, in Newcastle, the Wirral and Welwyn.