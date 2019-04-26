CSL, the providers of secure connectivity for M2M/IoT devices, report the appointment of Graham Bolton as International Director. Graham joins from RISCO, where he managed the Sales and Marketing operations of the Group’s subsidiaries in the UK, Benelux, France, Spain, Italy and Poland alongside partner markets in the rest of Europe. While there, he increased sales performance across those regions as well as Group profitability overall.

Graham’s other previous roles have taken him across the world, including mainland Europe, South Africa, Latin America and the USA. Graham, pictured, said: “CSL have proven themselves to be the leader in the secure communications market and I am excited to be joining at such a pivotal time in the company’s evolution. The company have made a significant level of investment in their technology estate, via the combination of recent acquisitions and network upgrades to build more resilience.”

Ed Heale, CSL’s CEO, added: “Further European growth is a big part of our strategy. Graham has a huge amount of experience of the European markets and will be pivotal in delivering CSL’s portfolio to a wider international customer base.”

Visit www.csl-group.com.