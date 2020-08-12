Intercom option

The access control and security systems manufacturer Inner Range has a new integration option for customers via intercom firm 2N. Inner Range’s intelligent integrated access control and security system Integriti can now integrate with 2N’s IP-based intercoms, pictured. 2N products, allow communication through multiple points, such as entrances, car parks, reception, lifts and meeting rooms.

Tim Northwood, general manager at Inner Range, said: “Like Inner Range, 2N designs and manufactures its own products, taking the time and many rounds of testing to get things right before releasing systems to the market. As a result, we are confident 2N intercoms will be a reliable and useful addition for our customers in the UK and across the world.”

Michal Kratochvil, chief executive at 2N, said: “Inner Range and 2N are natural partners, and not just because both companies have such extensive experience in security access control systems and a global footprint. We also share the same commitment to innovation through ongoing investment in R&D, and have built our companies through the same focus on customers. We see alliances like this as vital to maintaining 2N’s status as an innovation leader in the residential and commercial markets. Together, I am confident that Inner Range and 2N can meet the growing demand we are seeing across the globe for smarter access control systems.”

About 2N

The company offers intercom systems for residential and commercial markets with products that are Bluetooth, smartphone and tablet-enabled. The company developed the world’s first IP intercom in 2008 and the first LTE/4G intercom ten years later. 2N now covers security, access control systems and communication within buildings.

About Inner Range

Set up in 1988, Inner Range’s intelligent access control and security system is Integriti, that can integrate with third-party products. More than 150,000 Inner Range systems have been installed in over 30 countries; including in hospitals and high-security units, colleges, distribution centres and pharmaceutical companies; government and critical national infrastructure. Visit innerrange.co.uk.