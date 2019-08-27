Interaction now possible between Commend intercom products and the Wisenet WAVE video management software, is helping users achieve a more efficient and safer environment, the manufacturers say.

Uri Guterman, Head of Product and Marketing for Hanwha Techwin Europe said: “Commend Advanced Security Communication Systems and Wisenet Video Surveillance Solutions are increasingly being specified for the same projects and it is totally understandable that our mutual customers should expect our two solutions to work in harmony in order to provide them with greater situational awareness. Commend’s ComPLC interface tool has made this easy to achieve and most importantly, users are able to create interfaces which reflect their operational requirements.”

Besides using the combined products for day-to-day activities such as visually verifying the identity of someone requesting access to a restricted area, Commend Advanced Security Communication Terminals can also be configured to send alarm events to the Wisenet WAVE video management software when, for example, an emergency call is made or a sensor is triggered. The alarm event is displayed on a WAVE control room monitor, with images captured by associated cameras. An operator can visually verify the identity of the person making the call and what may be occurring, and then take action.

Commend intercom stations are also able to receive alarm events triggered by Wisenet cameras which could be used to initiate automated calls or PA announcements if, for example, a vehicle or person is detected at an entrance out of normal operating hours.