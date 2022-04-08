Intelligent video surveillance

The software release from IPS Intelligent Video Software, Securiton’s technology brand, has a lot to offer with new helpful developments. The IPS NextGen VideoAnalytics and the IPS NextGen Client have been expanded with practical functions in view of future applications for more user-friendliness.

With the aim of combining all IPS video analytics in the new generation of IPS NextGen VideoAnalytics, a further two functions have now been integrated. First, alarms can be triggered if people stay in an area for too long or loiter there. Second, detected objects can be masked so that they are not recognisable. Previously, licenses for these functionalities had to be purchased individually and were therefore more expensive. Now the combined video analytics is available for fixed cameras and can be easily configured, the developers say.

IPS NextGen VideoAnalytics

The newly integrated analytics function to protect privacy ensures that persons or objects are not recognisable; to comply with data protection guidelines, for example. With the integration into IPS NextGen VideoAnalytics, the user can mask an entire zone over a large area or make moving persons and other objects disappear behind a coloured area. Zone and object masking can be set to be reversible or irreversible, depending on the licence.

The detection of people loitering, now also integrated in the IPS NextGen VideoAnalytics, can also be configured. By clicking on an object symbol that has previously been placed in a zone, you can set the permitted dwell time for a person or an object. If it exceeds the set value, an alarm is triggered.

In addition, the number of independently adjustable rules has been increased from two to three. This gives the user even more flexibility in the various application scenarios such as entering a zone, staying in a zone for a longer period of time or masking people or objects within the zone. The corresponding alarm type can be set for each rule.

Peter Treutler, Director IPS Intelligent Video Software, says: “By adding the two functions of privacy protection and loitering detection, the new analytics is even more powerful. The user benefits from simple operation and the unique freedom of being able to individually configure various applications and thus being well prepared in the event of danger.”

With 3D support and geo-referencing, IPS NextGen VideoAnalytics can now also control PTZ cameras. The 3D coordinates are determined and with the video analytics IPS Dome Tracker, intruders are automatically tracked – without manual intervention of the operator.

Searching for recorded material

The IPS NextGen Client also offers a user-optimised search, which facilitates the subsequent search for incidents. The operator has three options for the recording search: he can search directly in a camera list, check only the alarm recordings or view all recordings. The time period for carrying out the search can be set. With filter options, the operator can refine the search further and further.

And as for IT security, in the IPS NextGen Client and for the IPS VideoManager itself, the latest encryption standards TLS 1.3 are applied, which only allow login with authentication and strict password functions. The operating systems Windows 11 and Windows Server 2022 are supported. Visit ips.securiton.de/en.