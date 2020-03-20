Hanwha Techwin has introduced a business intelligence application aimed at retail. It’s for users to better understand customer behaviour and buying patterns.

Wisenet Retail Insight utilises people counting, heat mapping and queue management applications running on selected Wisenet Q and Wisenet X fixed lens and fish-eye cameras to display statistical analytics on a centralised dashboard, along with other practical information such as weather reports.

Accessed from anywhere on the network, Retail Insight is a web-based application which consolidates the data captured by the three analytics applications running on up to 500 Wisenet Q or X series cameras; and presents it on a customisable dashboard. Retailers can take the captured data to measure the impact of advertising, on-line promotions and other marketing on the number of people who enter their stores, besides making best use of staff, to manage peaks and troughs of customer flow at checkouts.

Uri Guterman, Head of Product & Marketing for Hanwha Techwin Europe said: “With revenues and profitability under threat, retailers are understandably looking at ways to improve productivity. In terms of the business intelligence which could be made available to operations, marketing, merchandising and store management, the metadata traditionally extracted from Electronic Point of Sale (EPOS) systems is unlikely to be sufficient for retailers to identify opportunities to increase productivity or improve the customer experience.”

Dashboard

Retail Insight generates reports in a variety of formats including PDF, Excel, CSV or HTML, while through five customisable tabbed screens, users are able to view real-time updates on a range of activity, such as the number of store visitors by time of day or accumulatively, over a specified time, plus data on queue congestion times and heat mapping information showing the busiest areas of a store.

