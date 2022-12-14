Immix integrates with Ajax

The software Immix now integrates with Ajax security systems. The Ajax products are now available for the IMMIX CS and GF platforms. Immix users such as in control rooms and alarm receiving centres (ARCs) can now receive instant notifications from Ajax devices. Immix monitoring software supports receiving Ajax systems’ alarms via Ajax Translator.

Briefly, Ajax Translator is an app to communicate between Ajax systems and third-party monitoring software. Acting as a connecting link between the hub and a Central Monitoring Station (CMS), Ajax Translator converts the notifications received from the hub into event protocol supported by the CMS software.

Chris Brown, CEO of Immix says: “Our customers have expressed the need for increasingly modular and flexible solutions and we are committed to working with innovative companies that can do just that. Ajax Systems has a strong scope of solutions that extends our direct integrations with intruder detection and alarm systems.”

And Sam Griffiths, UK Technical Director at Ajax, says: “Ajax Systems enters into a global partnership with Immix and opens Ajax award-winning security, fire detection, water leak prevention, automation, CCTV, and monitoring technologies to our international ARC integrator installers and users through the Immix platform. We are happy to introduce our solutions to the new markets, increasing the recurring revenue for all partners involved and helping to create lasting relationships with customers that transform into a loyal client base. We are keen on investing in smart and integrated technologies.”

Visit: https://ajax.systems/blog/immix-software-integration/.