IDIS, Inner Range partner

IDIS and the access control manufacturer Inner Range report a technology tie-up. It brings together IDIS’s end-to-end video offering with Inner Range’s enterprise-level access control and intruder detection system Integriti, for control of security, safety, and building systems from a single management platform.

The companies point to the partnership in Asia and Australasia where IDIS has strategic partnerships with distribution partners including Hills Limited in Australia, while major US and European applications are also now confirmed or in prospect. Examples include a global data and asset storage provider which has just completed an upgrade. Projects in retail, commercial office space, and local government are also under way.

Inner Range’s Integriti access control and integrated management platform works with the IDIS’s DirectIP range of network video recorders (NVRs) and cameras giving them control and management via the license-free video management software (VMS), IDIS Center.

The choice of door controllers, readers and keypads from Inner Range can be extended with third-party readers including Mifare, HID, biometrics and mobile credential support from various vendors.

Linking access and alarm devices with IDIS’s video tech including deep learning analytics allows monitoring and recording of activity across single and multiple sites – for example door entry, forced-door, and a range of alarm trigger events – and provides visual verification of threats for incident response, with audit trails and reporting for incident investigations and general site management.

Together, the firms say that their products can be used as the foundation platform for fully integrated solutions that take in everything from security, life safety, and building management systems to visitor management and site-specific systems and devices.

James Min, Managing Director, IDIS Europe, pictured, says: “Our modular, out-of-the-box approach integrates simply and effectively with Inner Range’s Integriti system offering customers integrated security management in a more affordable way. Our partnership ensures a lower total cost of ownership (TCO), combined with assured local support, extended equipment warranties, and easier maintenance.”

And Tim Northwood, General Manager, Inner Range says: “Our new seamless integration with IDIS is a simple three-step process, allowing security managers and integrators to quickly and efficiently associate cameras with any entity on the Integriti system and plot them on schematic maps. Our partnership extends the technology choice available to systems integrators and offers attractive new options for their customers.”