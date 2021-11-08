The newly released IDIS Cloud Manager lets users manage sites remotely, from any location, using their chosen web browser on mobile devices, laptops, and desktops for secure cloud access.

The developers say IDIS Cloud Manager allows central management of surveillance for an authorised user, whether senior managers, general administrators or front-line security officers. The cloud product comes with an intuitive interface for configuration, and network changes, as demonstrated in a short IDIS Cloud Manager video.

Users of end-to-end IDIS video products can connect their facilities or branches to the cloud with four steps, at no extra cost, and get automatic updates including new features and functions. Once the system is in the IDIS Cloud Manager, users can remotely set up recorders and cameras and check the status of network access for sites and devices, all from an intuitive dashboard.

An authorised operator can then access the system to view live, playback, receive alarms and push notifications, quickly screen print or backup, and export video clips. They can search up to 64 channels at once via time lapse, event, text-in or time movement. Users also get fisheye de-warping and IDIS Smart UX Controls including ‘Sling Shot’ and ‘Rubber Band’ functions which allow users to follow moving objects, panning images at different speeds and in different directions, with an option to pre-set up to ten layouts and use two-way audio.

James Min, Managing Director, IDIS Europe, pictured, says: “IDIS Cloud Manager gives customers a new level of operating flexibility, making it easy for authorised operators to use and manage their sites and take advantage IDIS’s powerful video functions anytime and anywhere.”

Visit www.idisglobal.com.