Evolution, the Buckinghamshire-based fire safety and security systems firm, has shared its HR lessons and learnings around COVID-19, and how the pandemic has highlighted the importance of HR workers and their role.

Louise Gough, HR Manager at Evolution, pictured, says that HR has an integral role to play in business, especially in times of uncertainty. She says: “COVID-19 has been a stratospheric learning curve and made us all re-assess and question the way we work, compelling us to learn new skills. It may seem strange to suggest that COVID-19 has had any positive impact on businesses but in terms of HR, it has enabled much of what we do to come out of the shadows and into the light.

Facing new laws, financial initiatives and other Government schemes, and coping with changing circumstances, HR has felt the pandemic. Louise says: “Remote working has placed greater emphasis on the need for best-in-class communications at every level, keeping employees engaged, reassured and informed through difficult times. It has also shown the importance of well-defined conversations and a clear roadmap for employees to follow as we navigate our way through these uncharted waters. There is some comfort in knowing that we are ‘all in this together’, but for that message to resonate, it is vital that our communications are consistent, transparent, and timely.

“We can now engage with a wider team and have conversations that may not have been spoken about before. It has given us greater visibility within the business, and the business, in turn, has come to better understand and value the role that we play. It has demonstrated the empathy we must have and the understanding we must show, highlighting the true value of leadership and the importance of seeking and listening to specialist advice. And it has also proven how, even a difficult conversation, can have a positive outcome if handled in a professional way. We mustn’t forget the human element of human resources!”

