Manything Pro, who offer cloud video storage and remote surveillance, will be showing their latest features at stand IF1318 at IFSEC 2019, running from June 18 to 20 at London Excel in Docklands. As an approved Hikvision technology partner, they’ll also be a partner on Hikvision’s stand IF1530.

Manything Pro say that their cloud solution means that installers can now add cloud to their installations with room to add their own margin to generate a new source of recurring monthly revenue. James West, Manything Pro CEO and co-founder says: “We’ve focused on getting our prices low to allow installers to make as much margin as possible. We’ve also developed a ready-made recurring payment platform to handle the monthly or annual subscription payments for them.”

As a cloud platform it’s engineered to be reliable in real world network conditions, according to the software firm. The product monitors the bandwidth available and adjusts accordingly to ensure video can always be sent to the cloud.

Until now, Manything Pro has been compatible with over 100 Hikvision IP cameras and a small selection of Hikvision recorders. At IFSEC, Manything Pro will be showcasing a new Cloud Adapter; which broadens compatibility to the full Hikvision hardware range, with Axis, Dahua and broader ONVIF compatibility to follow. The Cloud Adapter described as a small bridging device for adding cloud to new and legacy installs. Each device can cloud-enable up to eight cameras or channels from a DVR/NVR, by adding it to the local network. It also acts as an extra layer of security – the Cloud Adapter runs Manything Pro software which transmits video over encrypted TLS channels to the Manything Pro cloud, where video is stored using 256-bit encryption in EU-based AWS servers.

A user can view their cameras remotely via the Manything Pro website on any web browser. Recent updates to this website viewer make it a VMS (video management software) with no license fees to pay on top of the cloud recording subscription. The user can view cameras across multiple sites, watch camera live feeds, playback and download the recorded cloud video events and remotely control the camera settings. Other features added to the platform over the last few months include:

• Multi-user permissions – each customer account can now have multiple users, choose which cameras each user can view and whether they have full access or read-only permissions

• Schedules – multiple schedules have been added to the software to allow users to choose when a camera is recording, when they want to receive alerts and when they want an external alarm to be activated

• Recording triggers – as well as using the inbuilt sophisticated Manything Pro motion detection, it is now possible to use external triggers to initiate cloud recording, such as passive infra-red (PIR) sensors, Hikvision smart events such as Intrusion Detection or Line Crossing.

About Manything

Manything, founded in 2012, stands for ‘monitor anything’ – the original Manything app was developed to turn old smartphones and tablets into home monitoring cameras. Visit manything.com.