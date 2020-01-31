CSL have appointment of Adam Spain as their new Head of Customer Services. Adam, pictured, a customer service specialist, joins CSL having previously worked for British Telecom and EE at their offices in Canary Wharf, London. He has over 12 years of management experience and a record of developing and leading multi-channel customer service departments across B2B and B2C companies.

Adam heads up CSL’s 35-strong technical support teams across their London, Newbury and Rugby offices. At CSL, his focus has been on restructuring the department, bringing in new processes and training for the team to support installers on all the company’s products. The team handles over 16,000 support requests a month; via phone calls, emails and a live chat application. Phone calls make up over 80 per cent of the support requests, and the firm reports an average wait time of less than 60 seconds.

Adam said: “I have been delighted with the progress the team has made since my arrival and I am excited to see what else we can achieve in 2020. Having seen the success CSL have had in the UK over many years, I am looking forward to adding my customer service experience to the company to ensure the level of support we offer to our customers is the industry’s best. As a team we are committed to delivering on the improved service level agreements for call waiting times, email response times and customer satisfaction rates.”

Tony Mann, CSL’s Operations Director, said: “We are delighted to formally announce Adam’s appointment. His focus on customer service coupled with his knowledge and expertise, made him the standout candidate. I am pleased to see that many of the initial structural changes Adam has implemented are already proving successful with both our internal team members and our installers. We look forward to supporting him in continuing to develop our customer service delivery in the coming months and years.”

