Font Size: A A A

Integrated Systems

Hanwha Techwin partner

06th January 2023

The video surveillance product manufacturer Hanwha Techwin has a strategic partnership with NXGEN Technology AG, a Swiss start-up. Its focus is on scalable alarm and event management. In particular, the partnership is aimed at monitoring stations carrying out real-time event management and alerts.

With the security landscape becoming ever more complex with multiple systems and devices required to work together – such as video, the Internet of Things, access control and perimeter detection – the two firms are looking to develop a single interface to connect all Hanwha video products with other systems using the NXG GENESIS cloud-based event and alarm management platform.

Hanwha and NXGEN add that they are already working on several large installations across Europe, that require a single management system for all their video devices. The integrated solution can scale across complex installations using multi-vendor devices.

Stéphane Verment, Co-Founder at NXGEN Technology AG, said: “We founded NXGEN Technology AG in recognition of the increasingly complex security needs of companies, as they added more advanced devices to their security tech stack. This partnership with Hanwha Techwin recognises a clear need for operators to have a timely, easy way to respond to alarms and stop intruders in their tracks before they can do any damage.”

Visit www.hanwha-security.eu.


Tags

Related News

Integrated Systems

Northern office

10th October 2019

AMG, the ISO 9001:2015 approved UK manufacturer of fibre, analogue, IP/Ethernet, read more

Integrated Systems

Handheld radiation detector

09th February 2016

Symetrica is to launch a handheld radiation detector, the VeriFinder, officially read more

Integrated Systems

Business intelligence partnership

15th May 2020

CSL and Business Insight 3 (BI3) report that they will expand their partnership read more