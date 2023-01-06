Hanwha Techwin partner

The video surveillance product manufacturer Hanwha Techwin has a strategic partnership with NXGEN Technology AG, a Swiss start-up. Its focus is on scalable alarm and event management. In particular, the partnership is aimed at monitoring stations carrying out real-time event management and alerts.

With the security landscape becoming ever more complex with multiple systems and devices required to work together – such as video, the Internet of Things, access control and perimeter detection – the two firms are looking to develop a single interface to connect all Hanwha video products with other systems using the NXG GENESIS cloud-based event and alarm management platform.

Hanwha and NXGEN add that they are already working on several large installations across Europe, that require a single management system for all their video devices. The integrated solution can scale across complex installations using multi-vendor devices.

Stéphane Verment, Co-Founder at NXGEN Technology AG, said: “We founded NXGEN Technology AG in recognition of the increasingly complex security needs of companies, as they added more advanced devices to their security tech stack. This partnership with Hanwha Techwin recognises a clear need for operators to have a timely, easy way to respond to alarms and stop intruders in their tracks before they can do any damage.”

