24th February 2020

Telaeris, a hand-held badge verification and emergency mustering product company, was among exhibitors at ST20 Birmingham. Its XPressEntry software now integrates with Bosch’s Access Engine (ACE) access control software. That means Bosch’s access control customers can use XPressEntry handheld badge readers to muster employees during an emergency, check identity, record entries and exits where door readers are not practical, and use employee badges for events.

Pictured at ST20 at the Hilton Metropole at the NEC is Dr David Carta, chief executive officer, Telaeris. He said: “Safety and security professionals around the world appreciate the added functionality and flexibility XPressEntry handheld badge readers bring into their existing physical access control infrastructure at commercial and government facilities.”

The handheld badge readers maintain facility occupancy data and can verify personnel and visitor badge details such as name, photo ID, and permissions against the Bosch ACE database from anywhere with cellular and Wi-Fi connection. During an emergency evacuation a user can keep track of facility occupancy to verify that staff and visitors are accounted for.

Meanwhile XPressEntry has been integrated with AMAG’s Symmetry Access Control software V9.1. Both companies tested and certified the integration.


