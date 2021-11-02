IPS, the German company Securiton’s technology brand, has its first French solution partner, Sovec Entreprises SA. Sovec is active in the video surveillance market in the north-east of France and installs video systems to protect its customers’ facilities. Alain H Benoit, Partner Manager EMEA at IPS says: “SOVEC has an excellent reputation in the industry and we are delighted to have such a competent company as a partner, which is an ideal fit for us.”

With its IPS VideoManager VMS software, IPS was an addition to SOVEC’s offering. The video management software (VMS) with 12 integrated video analytics for perimeter protection of high-security sites, known around Europe for its extreme reliability, will now also be available to French customers. A product benefit, for example, is the 3D technology of the IPS VideoManager, which has already won awards for its technological innovation. For example, the VMS is 3D geo-referenced and automatically tracks detected objects, even in difficult weather conditions. Also, the intruder’s path is displayed on the site map.

A first sign of the partnership is the product training that SOVEC will receive from IPS by the end of the year.

IPS meanwhile is holding a webinar, in German, on November 15. Christian Rentschler, Product Manager Video Security at Securiton Germany, will give a live demo on the difference between conventional video surveillance and intelligent video surveillance with IPS VideoManager.

Visit https://www.ips-analytics.com/en/products.html.